What's the story

China's Tiandu-1 satellite has successfully engaged in a pioneering laser ranging experiment, conducted under strong daylight conditions.

The test, performed by the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory (DSEL), is being hailed as the world's first Earth-Moon laser ranging test under such conditions.

The experiment involved sending pulses of light from an observatory here to the Tiandu-1, which reflected them back for distance calculation.

The successful completion of this experiment possibly paves the way for future deep space missions.