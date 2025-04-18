What's the story

Chinese researchers have unveiled "Poxiao," the world's fastest flash memory.

The revolutionary tech can erase and rewrite data in just 400 picoseconds, with one picosecond being one trillionth of a second.

At present, the prototype can only hold kilobytes of data but its unique design beats current storage speeds by a mind-boggling 100,000 times.

The innovation was showcased by scientists from Fudan University and could transform artificial intelligence (AI) computing and data storage.