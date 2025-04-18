What's the story

Google recently introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 2.5 Flash. The launch came just weeks after the debut of Gemini 2.5 Pro.

The new model is now available in preview mode through the Gemini API, AI Studio, and Vertex AI platforms.

According to Google, this version is a major upgrade over its predecessor, Flash 2.0, with improved reasoning capabilities without compromising on speed.