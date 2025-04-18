What's the story

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found an exoplanet that orbits at a 90-degree angle around two stars, similar to Tatooine from Star Wars.

The celestial body, called 2M1510 (AB) b, is the first of its kind to be found on such a trajectory with respect to its parent stars.

The planet revolves around two young brown dwarfs, objects larger than gas-giant planets but too small to be proper stars.