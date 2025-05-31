What's the story

A new combination therapy has shown promise in treating aggressive, advanced breast cancer.

The treatment includes two targeted drugs (inavolisib and palbociclib) and a hormone therapy (fulvestrant).

It extended overall survival by an average of seven months compared to patients in the control group, who received palbociclib and fulvestrant.

It also delayed disease progression by 17.2 months, longer than the control group's 7.3 months.