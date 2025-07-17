Keira Knightley's 'Pride & Prejudice' to re-release on July 25

The beloved Hollywood romantic drama, Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, is set to return to Indian theaters on July 25. The re-release celebrates the film's 20th anniversary and is a collaboration between multiplex chain PVR INOX and United International Pictures (UIP). The film is an adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel of the same name.

Film synopsis A look at the film's plot Set in early 19th-century England, Pride & Prejudice follows the spirited Elizabeth Bennet (Knightley) as she navigates her complex life. When the wealthy Mr Darcy (Macfadyen) enters her life, numerous misunderstandings threaten to keep them apart. However, as truth gradually unfolds, both Elizabeth and Darcy confront their flaws, leading to mutual love. The film was praised for its cinematography, background score, strong performances and emotional take on Austen's timeless themes.

International triumph 'Pride & Prejudice' re-release was a massive success in US The film was also a commercial success, earning over $5 million during its re-release in US theaters in April. Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX, expressed excitement about bringing the film to Indian audiences. She said, "This year marks a milestone anniversary for this beautiful adaptation, which very quickly propelled itself into cult classic status."