How Woody grew up with us in the 'Toy Story' 

The character of Woody, the cowboy doll, has become the face of the Toy Story franchise. Since the first film's release in 1995, Woody has evolved a lot, as a character and through animation technology. Here's how Woody's role and personality evolved through the series, and how it mirrors the changes in the franchise itself. From his intro to the latest adventures, Woody remains the heart of Toy Story.

First steps The beginning: 'Toy Story' 1995 In the original Toy Story, Woody was introduced as Andy's favorite toy and head of the toy group. His character was confident yet insecure about being replaced by Buzz Lightyear. The movie was all about friendship and acceptance, with Woody learning to embrace change. The animation tech used was groundbreaking back then, setting new standards for animated movies.

New dimensions Character growth: 'Toy Story 2' In Toy Story 2, released in 1999, Woody learns more about his past as a collectible item from a popular TV show. This sequel delves deeper into his identity crisis when he is faced with the choice between immortality in a museum or returning to Andy. The film expands on his leadership qualities while highlighting loyalty and belonging.

Maturing bonds Emotional depth: 'Toy Story 3' By the time we reach Toy Story 3, which came out in 2010, Woody's character has grown a lot, especially with Andy leaving for college. He becomes much more selfless and protective of other toys as they make the journey from daycare back home. This part highlighted themes such as growing up and letting go, along with advanced animation techniques that brought out nuanced expressions.