US Embassy issues 'visa revoke' warning after Indian caught stealing 

The United States Embassy in India has issued a warning, stating that committing assault, theft, or burglary could lead to a visa being revoked and make one ineligible for future US visas. "The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws," it added. The advisory comes after an Indian woman was caught stealing items worth ₹1.1 lakh from a Target store in Illinois.

Incident overview Indian woman stole $1,300 worth items from Target According to US media reports, the Indian woman allegedly spent several hours at the Target store, picking up items worth $1,300 (around ₹1.1 lakh), and tried to leave without paying. A video of the confrontation between the woman and a Target employee later went viral, drawing attention to the case. In the video, a Target employee is seen accusing the woman of roaming around the store for seven hours.

Confrontation footage 'You've been in the store for 7 hours' The Target employee said she was "picking up items, checking her phone, moving between aisles" and tried to leave without paying. When confronted, the woman offered to pay for her items. "But if I'm paying for it, what is the harm?" she is heard telling an officer, who tells her, "It would have been fine if you didn't leave, right? You would have had that opportunity to pay. But because you left the store...you chose to not pay for it."