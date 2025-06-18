'Fighting on Twitter?': Modi jokes with Macron at G7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron shared a light-hearted moment at the G7 Summit in Canada.
PM Modi jokingly asked Macron if he was "fighting on Twitter" on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.
The two leaders then burst into laughter, shifting from serious discussions to a more relaxed atmosphere.
However, this innocent exchange soon snowballed into an online debate.
Context of the online debate
Social media users on platforms like X and Instagram quickly linked PM Modi's quip to the ongoing feud between US President Donald Trump and Macron.
After Trump left the G7 early, Macron attempted to frame his departure as strategic, hinting at possible mediation between Israel and Iran by the United States.
Modi's post on X
It’s always a delight to interact with my friend, President Emmanuel Macron and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues. India and France will keep working closely for the betterment of our planet.@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/9f1GrUlV7d— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025
Netizens' reactions
In response to Macron's hints, Trump took to Truth Social, calling Macron "publicity seeking" and saying he had no idea why Trump was heading to Washington.
This is the backdrop that many online users thought PM Modi was referring to with his joke.
"Modi trolling Trump internationally and intentionally," one post read, while another said, "Modi to Macron: 'Fighting on Twitter.'.. the sharpest burn with the calmest smile."
PM Modi meets other world leaders too
PM Modi also met other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva.
After he met with Macron, PM Modi took to X to express his delight in interacting with the French President.
He wrote: "It's always a delight to interact with my friend... President Emmanuel Macron and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues."
Trade as primary focus of summit
Trade was the primary focus for the participating countries.
Trump and Starmer signed a trade deal at the summit, which would give the UK protection from any future tariffs.
According to information released by the Department for Business and Trade, the UK aerospace sector will face zero tariffs in the US, while tariffs on the auto industry will be reduced from 25 per cent to 10 per cent.