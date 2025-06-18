7 Californians charged in US's 'largest-ever jewelry heist' worth $100M
What's the story
Seven men have been charged with the largest jewelry heist in United States history, which took place in July 2022.
The suspects are accused of stealing $100 million worth of gold, diamonds, high-end watches, and other treasures from a Brink's armored truck.
The theft occurred at a rest stop near Lebec, California, when one of the drivers was sleeping inside and the other was eating.
Heist details
The suspects tracked the truck for around 483km
The precious cargo had been placed onto the truck the night before, after a gem and jewelry show near San Francisco, and was being driven to another show.
The suspects allegedly tracked the truck for around 483km from San Mateo to Lebec.
They made their move at the rest stop, stealing 24 bags filled with approximately $100 million in jewelry.
The robbery was discovered when a driver returned to find the exterior padlock missing, which authorities believe was sawed off.
Legal proceedings
DoJ charges suspects with conspiracy and theft offenses
The Department of Justice (DoJ) has charged the suspects with conspiracy and theft offenses.
Five of them are also charged with interference with commerce by robbery.
If convicted, they could face decades in prison.
The suspects include Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado, Jazael Padil, Pablo Raul Lugo Larroig, Victor Hugo Valencia Solorzano, Jorge Enrique Alban, Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores, and Eduardo Macias Ibarra.
Recovery and arrest
FBI recovers some of the stolen jewelry
The FBI has recovered some of the stolen jewelry during a search warrant executed on Monday.
The recovery was part of the ongoing investigation into what has been dubbed "the biggest jewelry heist in US history."
The suspects are also linked to other thefts, including Samsung electronics and Apple AirTag shipments.