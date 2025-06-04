What's the story

Indian telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have expressed concern over the proposed pricing of satellite spectrum in India.

The companies, represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), argue that if priced too low, it would unfairly benefit satellite internet services like Elon Musk's Starlink.

They say that traditional telecom players pay significantly more for spectrum through auctions.