What's the story

Elon Musk's Starlink is on the verge of launching its satellite internet services in India.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cleared the company's application for a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license.

This comes after a letter of intent (LoI) was issued to Starlink earlier this month. The approval process took three years, with the company complying with new conditions set by DoT and paying necessary fees.