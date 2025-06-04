You can soon use Starlink's satellite internet services in India
What's the story
Elon Musk's Starlink is on the verge of launching its satellite internet services in India.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cleared the company's application for a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license.
This comes after a letter of intent (LoI) was issued to Starlink earlier this month. The approval process took three years, with the company complying with new conditions set by DoT and paying necessary fees.
Compliance process
Starlink to sign GMPCS license papers soon
Starlink's officials are expected to be in New Delhi soon to sign the GMPCS license papers.
The company has been working with the new license conditions and guidelines needed for starting operations in India.
However, this is just one of the hurdles for Starlink as it also needs security approvals from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Measures
What are the next steps for Starlink?
The Indian government has imposed stringent security requirements on Starlink, including interception mechanisms and a command and control center in the country.
After obtaining the GMPCS license, Starlink will also seek approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe).
This authorization is necessary for its satellites to operate within Indian territory.
Reports suggest that this application is nearing finalization at an inter-ministerial standing committee level.
Market entry
Starlink to compete with Jio and OneWeb
With the GMPCS license, Starlink will join Bharti Airtel-backed Eutelsat Oneweb and Jio Satellite Communication owned by Mukesh Ambani, in India's satellite communication market.
Earlier this year, Airtel and Reliance Jio announced partnerships with Starlink to provide high-speed satellite internet services across India, particularly in remote and rural areas.