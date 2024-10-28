JioSaavn offering 3-month free 'Pro Individual' subscription: How to avail
JioSaavn, a leading music streaming platform owned by Reliance Industries, has announced a special offer for the upcoming festive season. The company is offering three months of free access to its premium 'Pro Individual' subscription. The trial offer will enhance the user experience by letting them stream music without interruptions, and download unlimited high-quality songs.
Offer details and subscription plan information
The festive offer from JioSaavn is only applicable on 'Pro Individual' subscription, which costs ₹89/month in India. The company also offers a cheaper 'Pro Lite' plan at ₹5/day or ₹19/week. Plus, there's a special 'Pro Student' plan for students who can verify their identity, available at ₹49/month. However, these plans are not part of the ongoing promotional offer.
JioSaavn's Duo and Family plans
Apart from individual subscription plans, JioSaavn also has 'Duo' and 'Family' tiers. The Duo plan lets two users merge their accounts into a single subscription at ₹149/month. Meanwhile, the Family plan lets the primary user invite up to five family members, each with their own personalized Pro account, at ₹179/month.
Benefits of JioSaavn Pro subscription
Besides the uninterrupted music streaming, a JioSaavn Pro subscription also lets users download songs within the app and listen to them offline. The service offers high-quality music streaming at 320kbps, which is the highest bitrate for MP3 files. Plus, an added perk for Reliance Jio users is that they can set unlimited JioTunes for their Jio number with this subscription.