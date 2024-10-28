Summarize Simplifying... In short JioSaavn is offering a free 3-month 'Pro Individual' subscription, usually priced at ₹89/month.

This plan, unlike the 'Pro Lite' and 'Pro Student' plans, allows uninterrupted music streaming, song downloads for offline listening, and high-quality streaming at 320kbps.

Additionally, Reliance Jio users can set unlimited JioTunes with this subscription.

Other plans include 'Duo' and 'Family' tiers for multiple users at ₹149/month and ₹179/month respectively. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The offer is valid for new users

JioSaavn offering 3-month free 'Pro Individual' subscription: How to avail

By Akash Pandey 06:39 pm Oct 28, 202406:39 pm

What's the story JioSaavn, a leading music streaming platform owned by Reliance Industries, has announced a special offer for the upcoming festive season. The company is offering three months of free access to its premium 'Pro Individual' subscription. The trial offer will enhance the user experience by letting them stream music without interruptions, and download unlimited high-quality songs.

Plan specifics

Offer details and subscription plan information

The festive offer from JioSaavn is only applicable on 'Pro Individual' subscription, which costs ₹89/month in India. The company also offers a cheaper 'Pro Lite' plan at ₹5/day or ₹19/week. Plus, there's a special 'Pro Student' plan for students who can verify their identity, available at ₹49/month. However, these plans are not part of the ongoing promotional offer.

Additional plans

JioSaavn's Duo and Family plans

Apart from individual subscription plans, JioSaavn also has 'Duo' and 'Family' tiers. The Duo plan lets two users merge their accounts into a single subscription at ₹149/month. Meanwhile, the Family plan lets the primary user invite up to five family members, each with their own personalized Pro account, at ₹179/month.

Subscription perks

Benefits of JioSaavn Pro subscription

Besides the uninterrupted music streaming, a JioSaavn Pro subscription also lets users download songs within the app and listen to them offline. The service offers high-quality music streaming at 320kbps, which is the highest bitrate for MP3 files. Plus, an added perk for Reliance Jio users is that they can set unlimited JioTunes for their Jio number with this subscription.