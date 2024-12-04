Summarize Simplifying... In short Airtel has inked a multi-billion dollar deal with Ericsson and Nokia to boost its 4G and 5G network capabilities in India.

The deal will see Ericsson and Nokia supplying nearly half of Airtel's new 4G and 5G equipment, with the remainder provided by Samsung.

The deal will see Ericsson and Nokia supplying nearly half of Airtel's new 4G and 5G equipment, with the remainder provided by Samsung.

This partnership is set to enhance Airtel's network speed, reliability, and coverage, and will also support emerging 5G use cases.

The deal comes just a month after Airtel-Nokia pact

Airtel signs multi-billion dollar 4G, 5G extension deal with Ericsson

What's the story Bharti Airtel has announced a multi-year, multi-billion dollar contract with Ericsson for the provision of 4G and 5G products and solutions. This comes just a month after the telco signed a similar deal with Nokia. The contracts will help improve network coverage and capacity, especially in urban areas where data growth is massive due to the rapid adoption of 5G smartphones.

Network expansion

Airtel's future 5G plans

The new agreements with Ericsson and Nokia will also allow Airtel to launch a standalone (SA) 5G network. This is expected to bolster its fixed wireless access broadband service in India. Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said as part of the partnership, "Ericsson will deploy its latest technology for Airtel's network." He added this deployment would greatly enhance the speed, reliability, and coverage of their network.

Equipment supply

Ericsson to fulfill half of Airtel's 4G/5G needs

As part of the deal, Ericsson and Nokia will cater to nearly 50% and 45% of Bharti Airtel's new 4G and 5G equipment network requirements, respectively. The rest will be provided by Samsung. Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson South-east Asia, Oceania and India, said the extended partnership reflects a shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel.

Technological advancement

Ericsson's commitment to new 5G use cases

Under the deal with Airtel, Ericsson has promised to support new 5G use cases as they emerge. However, Vicente has not disclosed specific details related to the renewal contract. This development comes as Bharti Airtel continues to negotiate with its telecom equipment suppliers, including Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung.