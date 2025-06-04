China might order hundreds of Airbus planes next month
China is considering a massive order of Airbus aircraft, possibly as early as next month.
The potential deal comes as European leaders prepare to visit Beijing for long-standing diplomatic celebrations.
The discussions are still ongoing with Chinese airlines over the exact size and specifications of this potential order.
However, as per Bloomberg, the possible deal with Airbus could involve around 300 planes, including both narrowbody and widebody models.
Order details
China's biggest ever aircraft order
One source said to Bloomberg the order could be between 200 to as many as 500 aircraft.
If finalized, this would be one of the largest orders in history and certainly China's biggest ever.
It would surpass a previous order for around 300 single-aisle Airbus jets in 2022 worth some $37 billion.
Diplomacy
France, Germany show special interest
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are among the leaders likely to visit Beijing in July.
This visit marks five decades of diplomatic relations between China and the EU.
Their countries are major Airbus shareholders, making a high-profile agreement with the planemaker a potential diplomatic statement from Chinese President Xi Jinping toward US President Donald Trump over trade.
Market shift
Trade tensions between China and US to blame
The ongoing trade tensions between China and the US have been a major factor in this potential deal.
America's biggest exporter, Boeing, has been penalized in China. In April, Chinese authorities ordered airlines to stop accepting deliveries of Boeing jets.
These trade disputes and the 737 Max crisis have given Airbus an edge in what was once a balanced market between the two aircraft manufacturers.
Possibility
What to expect from the orders?
The potential new Airbus order would likely include a significant number of widebody models.
The A330neo, Airbus's smallest twin-aisle model, could be among the planes selected.
Any agreement would possibly be carried out via China's state-run aircraft procurement association. It typically negotiates with other parties on behalf of the nation's airlines.