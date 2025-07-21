The system upgrade comes at a crucial time

Why several post offices in Delhi are closed today

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:18 pm Jul 21, 202506:18 pm

What's the story

Many post offices in Delhi are closed for the public today. This is because the Department of Posts is upgrading its computer system to a new version called Application for Post Office Transactions 2.0. The upgrade is part of a larger digital transformation initiative aimed at improving the efficiency and security of postal services, especially during peak periods like the ongoing income tax return (ITR) filing season.