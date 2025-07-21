Why several post offices in Delhi are closed today
What's the story
Many post offices in Delhi are closed for the public today. This is because the Department of Posts is upgrading its computer system to a new version called Application for Post Office Transactions 2.0. The upgrade is part of a larger digital transformation initiative aimed at improving the efficiency and security of postal services, especially during peak periods like the ongoing income tax return (ITR) filing season.
Deadline extension
ITR filing deadline extension
The system upgrade comes at a crucial time, as the deadline for filing ITRs for non-auditable individuals and firms has been pushed from July 31 to September 15. The move comes after major changes in tax forms and stricter data checks, that are leading more people to visit post offices for related services.
Service interruption
List of affected post offices
The closure affects a number of post offices, including those at Aliganj, Andrewsganj, Amar Colony, CGO Complex, and Dargah Sharif among others. The Department of Posts has said no public transactions will be conducted at these locations today. It has also requested customers to plan their visits on another day as normal operations are expected to resume tomorrow.