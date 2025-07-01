Rainwater turning acidic in several Indian cities: Study

A 34-year study (1987-2021) by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has found that rainwater is becoming acidic in several Indian cities. The research tracked rain chemistry at 10 Global Atmosphere Watch stations, including Srinagar , Jodhpur, Prayagraj, Mohanbari, Visakhapatnam, Kodaikanal, Pune, Nagpur, Minicoy, and Port Blair. The study found a general decrease in pH value, indicating higher acidity, over time in these cities.

Environmental impact What causes acid rain? Rain with a pH below 5.65 is considered acidic, and cities like Visakhapatnam, Prayagraj, and Mohanbari have often crossed this limit. Visakhapatnam, Prayagraj, and Mohanbari have frequently exceeded this threshold, according to a TOI report. The main contributors to this acidity are nitrate and sulfate ions from pollutants such as vehicle emissions, factory releases, power plants, and crop residue burning. These pollutants react with water to form sulfuric and nitric acids, which mix with rainwater before falling to the ground.

Toxic effects Acid rain does not pose major immediate threat: Author The study also found that both acidic and alkaline rain can have toxic effects on the environment, impacting aquatic and plant life. However, the author noted that "acid rain does not currently pose a major and immediate threat to our region." The research team observed that rainfall in dry seasons is slightly more acidic than in wet seasons due to the washing out of acidic particles during initial rainfall events.