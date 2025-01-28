What's the story

A special train service for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was pelted with stones at Harpalpur station around 2:00am on Tuesday.

The incident took place when passengers waiting to board found that the train doors were locked.

Videos doing rounds on social media platforms show attackers breaking windows and creating panic inside.

Reportedly, many were waiting at Harpalpur—about two hours' journey from Jhansi—to board the train.