Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent J&K Assembly, a heated debate erupted over Article 370, which previously granted the region special status.

Despite opposition from BJP members, the assembly passed a resolution, proposed by Deputy CM Choudhary, urging dialogue to restore this status.

The resolution, emphasizing a balance between national unity and local aspirations, was hailed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident follows a similar disruption on Wednesday

Video: Ruckus in J&K Assembly over Article 370 banner

By Chanshimla Varah 11:03 am Nov 07, 202411:03 am

What's the story The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Srinagar was adjourned briefly on Thursday after a ruckus erupted over the display of a banner supporting Article 370. The incident happened when Engineer Rashid's brother, MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, unveiled the banner, prompting Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma to object. The incident follows a similar disruption on Wednesday when Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary introduced a resolution for the restoration of Article 370, which faced fierce opposition.

Ongoing debates

Article 370 controversy dominates J&K Assembly discussions

The controversy over Article 370 has dominated discussions since the assembly's first session on Monday. People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para first moved a resolution to restore J&K's special status and statehood, in line with his party's opposition to the 2019 abrogation of Article 370. However, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rejected Para's resolution as "symbolic," implying it was more for show than real intention.

Twitter Post

Ruckus, heated exchange of words ensued during the session

Resolution passed

Assembly passes resolution amid uproar over Article 370

On Wednesday, despite the uproar, the assembly passed a resolution urging dialogue with elected representatives to restore J&K's special status. Proposed by Deputy CM Choudhary, the resolution emphasized balancing national unity with local aspirations. BJP members opposed it, arguing it wasn't on the agenda. Amid heated exchanges, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called for a voice vote, passing the resolution. CM Abdullah hailed the passage of the resolution, saying "The assembly has done its job. I will only say this much."