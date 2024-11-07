Summarize Simplifying... In short Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other royal descendants have criticized Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments about India's royal families.

They defended the historical contributions of these families, highlighting their sacrifices for India's integration and their role in preserving the country's heritage.

Meanwhile, Gandhi, in his editorial, argued for a "New Deal for Business" to combat rising inequality and monopolies in India.

Gandhi's comments have drawn ire from royal scions

Royal scions slam Rahul Gandhi over 'pliant maharajas' remark

By Chanshimla Varah 10:49 am Nov 07, 202410:49 am

What's the story Members of royal families have lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his comments on their ancestors. In an editorial in The Indian Express, Gandhi called the ancestors of these families "pliant Maharajas" who were exploited by the East India Company. "The Company choked India by partnering with, bribing, and threatening our more pliant maharajas and nawabs," he wrote. He said that this manipulation resulted in India's ruin as the Company took over banking, bureaucratic, and information networks through coercion.

Royal rebuttal

Scindia accuses Gandhi of 'selective amnesia'

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, a scion of the erstwhile ruling Scindia family of Gwalior, slammed the Congress Party leader for his "selective amnesia" about his own privileged background. Scindia wrote in a social media post, "Your dissonance only exposes Congress' agenda further—Rahul Gandhi is no champion of Atmanirbhar Bharat; he is merely a product of an outdated entitlement." Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also joined the chorus of criticism against Gandhi's remarks.

Royal defense

Gandhi's remarks an 'attempt to malign': Kumari

Kumari, the granddaughter of Jaipur's Man Singh II, called Gandhi's piece an "attempt to malign the erstwhile royal families of India." She stressed these families made immense sacrifices for India's integration. Likewise, Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of Maharaja Sir Hari Singh of Kashmir, accused Gandhi of having a "superficial understanding of history." He noted that many Maharajas started from scratch and contributed immensely to their regions.

Historical contributions

Royal families defend their historical contributions

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur emphasized the contribution of royal families in shaping India's landscape. Chaitanya Raj Singh of Jaisalmer called Gandhi's claims "baseless," and highlighted the royal families' contribution in upholding dharma. Shrimant Gayatri Raje Puar condemned Gandhi's editorial for defaming Maharajas who protected India's heritage and sovereignty. Yaduveer Wadiyar of Mysore slammed Gandhi's lack of historical knowledge and highlighted princely states' contribution to modern India.

Proposed solution

Gandhi advocates for 'New deal for business'

In his editorial, Gandhi also alleged that a new breed of monopolists has taken the place of the East India Company, sowing inequality in India. He pushed for a "New Deal for Business" as critical for India's future.Gandhi wrote, "Choose your India: Play-Fair or Monopoly? Jobs or Oligarchies? Competence or Connections? Innovation or Intimidation? Wealth for many or the few?" "I write on why a New Deal for Business isn't just an option. It is India's future," he added.

