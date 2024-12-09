Summarize Simplifying... In short Airtel's AI system has successfully flagged 8 billion spam calls in just 2.5 months, leading to a 12% decrease in customers answering such calls.

What's the story Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom companies in India, has said its AI-based solution has detected an incredible eight billion spam calls and 800 million spam messages in just two and a half months since launch. The advanced algorithm can detect nearly one million spammers every day. In this time, the company also warned some 252 million unique customers about these suspicious calls, resulting in a major drop in the number of people responding to them.

Impact on spam call response rate

Airtel's AI solution has proven to be a game changer in terms of response rate to spam calls. The company said it saw a 12% drop in the number of customers answering these calls, after receiving alerts from their system. This clearly shows the AI-powered network is doing a great job in helping users identify and avoid potential scams or unwanted communications.

Solution identifies 6% of all calls as spam

The AI solution flagged six percent of all calls on Airtel network as spam, while two percent of all messages were also flagged as such. Notably, a whopping 35% of these spammers were found to be using landline telephones. The most number of spam calls were received by customers in Delhi, followed by those in Andhra Pradesh and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi tops list for origin and receipt of spam calls

Not just Delhi was the city with most spam call recipients, it was also where most of these calls originated from. Mumbai and Karnataka followed in originating such calls. As for the spam messages, Gujarat topped the list for origin, but most targeted customers were also from Mumbai and Chennai.

Male customers and specific age groups targeted by spammers

Airtel's data also showed that 76% of all spam calls were targeted at male customers. There were also stark differences in the frequency of spam calls across age groups. Customers aged between 36-60 received 48% of all spam calls, while those in the 26-35 age bracket were the second most targeted group, accounting for 26% of such calls. Senior citizens received only around eight percent of these nuisance calls.

Spam calls peak between noon and 3pm says Airtel

Airtel's findings also shed light on when spam activity occurs. Spam calls usually begin from 9am and increase in volume as the day progresses, peaking between noon and 3pm. There was a significant drop in these calls on Sundays, with volumes falling by about 40%. Devices priced between ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 received 22% of all spam calls.