Meta launches Ray-Ban smart glasses in India starting at ₹29,900
What's the story
Meta has launched its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India, marking a significant step in the integration of wearable technology and artificial intelligence. They were first introduced in the US in 2023.
These glasses combine classic Ray-Ban aesthetics with advanced features powered by Meta AI, aiming to enhance user interaction and accessibility.
The futuristic eyewear carry a starting price-tag of ₹29,900 and can now be pre-ordered on Ray-Ban's official website. The glasses will be available for purchase starting May 19.
Specifications
Features and design options of Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses
Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are available in Wayfarer and Skylar frame styles, with matte black, shiny black, and grey color options.
Lens choices include sun, clear, polarized, and transitions, with prescription support for all.
The smart glasses are equipped with a 12MP camera, open-ear speakers, and a microphone, all seamlessly integrated into the frame.
Users can capture photos and videos, listen to music, and make calls without reaching for their phones. The glasses also support hands-free operation through voice commands.
AI stuff
Meta AI provides real-time information using natural language
A standout feature is the integration of Meta AI, which allows users to interact with the glasses using natural language.
This AI assistant can provide real-time information, translate languages, and even identify objects in your environment.
The built-in ultra-wide camera lets you take high-quality photos and 1080p videos, and share them to Facebook and Instagram.
You can also toggle between your phone and glasses camera when you videocall or livestream for a unique experience.
Battery
Glasses offer 4 hours of battery life on single charge
The smart glasses also provide offline translation with downloadable language packs, so you don't have to worry about a Wi-Fi connection.
The built-in open-ear speakers, which focus audio toward your ears, let you listen to music, take calls, and stay aware of your surroundings at the same time.
The glasses offer up to four hours of battery life on a single charge. The included compact charging case can provide up to eight additional charges.
Upcoming features
Meta will enhance the smart glasses with more features
Soon, users will be able to send and receive direct messages, photos, and make audio or video calls on Instagram using voice commands with their Meta smart glasses.
These features add to existing support for WhatsApp, Messenger, and native phone messaging apps, allowing for hands-free communication on the go.
Access to music apps like Spotify and Apple Music is also expanding. With the default language set to English, users can ask Meta AI to play or identify songs.