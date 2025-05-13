What's the story

Meta has launched its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India, marking a significant step in the integration of wearable technology and artificial intelligence. They were first introduced in the US in 2023.

These glasses combine classic Ray-Ban aesthetics with advanced features powered by Meta AI, aiming to enhance user interaction and accessibility.

The futuristic eyewear carry a starting price-tag of ₹29,900 and can now be pre-ordered on Ray-Ban's official website. The glasses will be available for purchase starting May 19.