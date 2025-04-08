After Instagram, Teen Accounts now available on Facebook and Messenger
What's the story
Meta has launched a new feature called Teen Accounts on Facebook and Messenger. The initiative is designed to give young users an app experience that limits inappropriate content.
Initially available in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, Meta plans to expand the feature to other regions in the future.
Teen Accounts were previously introduced on Instagram last year, after US lawmakers' scrutiny over inadequate measures taken to protect teens on the platform.
Protection
A shield against inappropriate content
The Teen Accounts feature has been designed to give users an experience that lowers unwanted contact.
For those under 16, parental permission will be needed to change any settings.
Teens will only receive messages from people they follow or have messaged before. Plus, only their friends can see and respond to their Stories on the platform.
Limitations
Additional restrictions and reminders for teen users
Along with messaging restrictions, teens will get reminders to log off after an hour of daily use.
On Instagram, users under 16 will require parental permission to go live or disable the facility that blurs images containing suspected nudity in DMs.
These measures are part of Meta's efforts to address mental health concerns associated with social media use among teenagers.
Stats
How Teen Accounts on Instagram have fared
Meta has already transitioned 54 million teens into Teen Accounts on Instagram.
The company says 97% of teens aged 13-15 have kept their built-in protections.
A global rollout is underway with many more users still to be transitioned.
An Ipsos study commissioned by Meta found nearly all parents surveyed (94%) believe Teen Accounts are beneficial for them, and 85% think they facilitate positive experiences for their children on Instagram.