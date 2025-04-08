What's the story

A study by Jessica Santiago from National Taiwan University suggests that primordial black holes, which may still exist in the universe today, could be the source of dark matter.

These peculiar entities were created in the early universe, from patches of incredibly high density in space-time itself.

Stephen Hawking's discovery in the 1970s showed that primordial black holes aren't completely "black" and can emit radiation through complex interactions with quantum fields.