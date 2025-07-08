One UI 8 makes your Samsung smartphone impossible to hack

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest software update, One UI 8, for Galaxy smartphones. The new update comes with advanced security and privacy features to protect users from evolving digital threats. It introduces quantum-resistant encryption across all Galaxy devices to safeguard files, messages, and passwords from potential hacking attempts as computers become more powerful.

Improved features Update strengthens threat detection with Knox Matrix The One UI 8 update also simplifies data management for users and strengthens threat detection with Knox Matrix. These improvements will give Samsung users more visibility into how their information is used while keeping Galaxy devices safe from new types of online threats. The update also brings on-device AI protections that detect suspicious activity and block malicious apps/phishing attempts, keeping personal information under tighter control.

Data security KEEP system protects sensitive information The One UI 8 update also introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a system that keeps personal app data in encrypted containers. KEEP works with Knox Vault, Samsung's hardware-based secure environment, to protect sensitive credit card information, passwords, and biometric data. Together, these elements allow features like Now Brief and Smart Gallery search to work without sending user information to external servers.

Advanced protection Knox Matrix has been upgraded for better threat detection Samsung's Knox Matrix, which was developed to sync and secure multiple Galaxy devices, has been updated for better threat detection and containment across connected products. If a problem occurs on one device, Knox Matrix will automatically protect the rest. Meanwhile, Secure Wi-Fi has also been upgraded with advanced encryption methods to resist attacks from future quantum computers.