One UI 8 makes your Samsung smartphone impossible to hack
What's the story
Samsung has announced the launch of its latest software update, One UI 8, for Galaxy smartphones. The new update comes with advanced security and privacy features to protect users from evolving digital threats. It introduces quantum-resistant encryption across all Galaxy devices to safeguard files, messages, and passwords from potential hacking attempts as computers become more powerful.
Improved features
Update strengthens threat detection with Knox Matrix
The One UI 8 update also simplifies data management for users and strengthens threat detection with Knox Matrix. These improvements will give Samsung users more visibility into how their information is used while keeping Galaxy devices safe from new types of online threats. The update also brings on-device AI protections that detect suspicious activity and block malicious apps/phishing attempts, keeping personal information under tighter control.
Data security
KEEP system protects sensitive information
The One UI 8 update also introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a system that keeps personal app data in encrypted containers. KEEP works with Knox Vault, Samsung's hardware-based secure environment, to protect sensitive credit card information, passwords, and biometric data. Together, these elements allow features like Now Brief and Smart Gallery search to work without sending user information to external servers.
Advanced protection
Knox Matrix has been upgraded for better threat detection
Samsung's Knox Matrix, which was developed to sync and secure multiple Galaxy devices, has been updated for better threat detection and containment across connected products. If a problem occurs on one device, Knox Matrix will automatically protect the rest. Meanwhile, Secure Wi-Fi has also been upgraded with advanced encryption methods to resist attacks from future quantum computers.
System safeguards
One UI 8 retains Samsung's core security tools
Along with new features, One UI 8 also retains Samsung's core security tools. Knox Vault keeps personal details like passwords and fingerprints separate from the main system, while Auto Blocker stops unwanted apps/commands. Enhanced Theft Protection adds extra checks if your phone is stolen. New Advanced Intelligence Settings let you turn off online data use for AI features, further emphasizing Samsung's commitment to privacy and security in the era of AI.