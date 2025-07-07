The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have concluded their joint investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death. The probe found no evidence that Epstein was murdered in prison or that he maintained a "client list" of high-profile individuals involved in illegal activities. These findings contradict long-standing conspiracy theories about Epstein's operations involving politicians, celebrities, and business leaders.

Official ruling Investigation reaffirms original determination of suicide The investigation reaffirmed the New York City medical examiner's original determination that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. According to the memo, surveillance footage supports this conclusion and backs the official account that Epstein was not murdered. This is the first time the Trump administration has officially disputed conspiracy theories about Epstein's death and activities. President Trump previously vowed to share the now-debunked "client list" during his re-election campaign.

Acknowledgment Conspiracy theories continue to thrive online Notably, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino—both prominent figures in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement—were once vocal critics of the official narrative. However, they have since accepted Epstein's death as a suicide. Despite this acceptance from key figures and official findings, conspiracy theories continue to thrive online, especially in right-wing circles. The controversy was reignited last month when Elon Musk, amid a public fallout with Trump, claimed that the former president was listed in Epstein's files.