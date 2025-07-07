What did DOJ-FBI say about Epstein's death, his 'client list'
What's the story
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have concluded their joint investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death. The probe found no evidence that Epstein was murdered in prison or that he maintained a "client list" of high-profile individuals involved in illegal activities. These findings contradict long-standing conspiracy theories about Epstein's operations involving politicians, celebrities, and business leaders.
Official ruling
Investigation reaffirms original determination of suicide
The investigation reaffirmed the New York City medical examiner's original determination that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. According to the memo, surveillance footage supports this conclusion and backs the official account that Epstein was not murdered. This is the first time the Trump administration has officially disputed conspiracy theories about Epstein's death and activities. President Trump previously vowed to share the now-debunked "client list" during his re-election campaign.
Acknowledgment
Conspiracy theories continue to thrive online
Notably, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino—both prominent figures in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement—were once vocal critics of the official narrative. However, they have since accepted Epstein's death as a suicide. Despite this acceptance from key figures and official findings, conspiracy theories continue to thrive online, especially in right-wing circles. The controversy was reignited last month when Elon Musk, amid a public fallout with Trump, claimed that the former president was listed in Epstein's files.
Conspiracy theories
Only Ghislaine Maxwell will face charges
In February, the Justice Department released Epstein's contact book as part of newly unsealed documents. Epstein's contact list included high-profile figures such as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Alec Baldwin, and Mick Jagger. According to the memo, only Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, will face charges in the Epstein case.