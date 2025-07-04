HCLTech, OpenAI team up to drive AI adoption in business 

HCLTech has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI , a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) research company. The alliance is aimed at meeting the growing demand for generative AI solutions among large enterprises. It will leverage HCLTech's industry expertize and OpenAI's advanced AI models and technologies to enable global companies to adopt AI at scale.

Partnership details HCLTech to provide OpenAI's technologies to global enterprises As part of the multi-year agreement, HCLTech will become one of OpenAI's first strategic services partners. The company will provide OpenAI's technologies, including models like ChatGPT and APIs, along with its own AI capabilities to large organizations worldwide. The collaboration intends to deliver end-to-end AI solutions from assessing a company's readiness for AI adoption to integration, training, governance, and ongoing management.

Integration plans Partnership will help companies automate processes and improve operations OpenAI's models will be integrated into HCLTech's existing platforms such as AI Force, AI Foundry, and a suite of industry-specific AI accelerators. These tools are designed to help businesses automate processes, enhance customer and employee experiences, and streamline complex operations. The partnership will also benefit companies in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, banking, and retail by leveraging AI for improved decision-making and efficiency.