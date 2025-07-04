Page Loader
HCLTech, OpenAI team up to drive AI adoption in business 
HCLTech to provide OpenAI's technologies to global enterprises

By Mudit Dube
Jul 04, 2025
12:07 pm
What's the story

HCLTech has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) research company. The alliance is aimed at meeting the growing demand for generative AI solutions among large enterprises. It will leverage HCLTech's industry expertize and OpenAI's advanced AI models and technologies to enable global companies to adopt AI at scale.

Partnership details

As part of the multi-year agreement, HCLTech will become one of OpenAI's first strategic services partners. The company will provide OpenAI's technologies, including models like ChatGPT and APIs, along with its own AI capabilities to large organizations worldwide. The collaboration intends to deliver end-to-end AI solutions from assessing a company's readiness for AI adoption to integration, training, governance, and ongoing management.

Integration plans

Partnership will help companies automate processes and improve operations

OpenAI's models will be integrated into HCLTech's existing platforms such as AI Force, AI Foundry, and a suite of industry-specific AI accelerators. These tools are designed to help businesses automate processes, enhance customer and employee experiences, and streamline complex operations. The partnership will also benefit companies in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, banking, and retail by leveraging AI for improved decision-making and efficiency.

Workforce integration

HCLTech will also use ChatGPT Enterprise across its workforce

HCLTech has also announced plans to leverage ChatGPT Enterprise and other OpenAI APIs across its own workforce. This will give employees access to enterprise-grade generative AI tools for tasks such as content creation, coding, data analysis, and customer support. The move is part of HCLTech's broader strategy to integrate advanced AI technologies into its operations and service offerings.