What's the story

Shanghai-based MiniMax has launched an open-source AI reasoning model that rivals Chinese competitor DeepSeek and US-based OpenAI and Google in terms of performance and cost.

The new model, named MiniMax-M1, was released on Monday under an Apache software license.

Unlike Meta's Llama family, which is offered under a community license that's not open source, and DeepSeek, which is only partially under an open-source license, MiniMax-M1 is fully open source.