PC Jeweller's revenue grows 80%, company now eyeing debt-free status
What's the story
PC Jeweller Ltd has posted an impressive 80% revenue growth for the April-June quarter of this fiscal year. The company's strong performance comes despite fluctuations in gold prices and high demand from consumers for wedding and festival jewelry. The company also said it is on track to become debt-free in the current fiscal year.
Financial performance
Standalone revenue jumps 80% in Q1
In a recent regulatory filing, PC Jeweller announced its standalone revenue grew by around 80% in Q1 of the current fiscal year, compared to the same period last year. The company also revealed that it had already reduced its outstanding debts to bankers by over 50% during FY25. Further, it has cut down another 7.5% of its debts in the June quarter this fiscal year.
Strategic changes
Company is optimistic about future performance
PC Jeweller, which has 52 showrooms across India, is currently revamping and strengthening all aspects of its operations. The company is optimistic about its performance in the upcoming quarters. In FY25, PC Jeweller posted a consolidated net profit of ₹577.70 crore. In FY24, it reported a net loss of ₹629.36 crore. The company's total income surged to ₹2,371.87 crore in FY25, up from ₹669.87 crore in the previous fiscal year.