PC Jeweller's revenue grows 80%, company now eyeing debt-free status

Financial performance

Standalone revenue jumps 80% in Q1

In a recent regulatory filing, PC Jeweller announced its standalone revenue grew by around 80% in Q1 of the current fiscal year, compared to the same period last year. The company also revealed that it had already reduced its outstanding debts to bankers by over 50% during FY25. Further, it has cut down another 7.5% of its debts in the June quarter this fiscal year.