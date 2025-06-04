Aditya Birla Fashion's shares down 10% today: What's the reason?
What's the story
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd's (ABFRL) shares witnessed a sharp decline today, falling by as much as 10% in early trade.
The fall came after a block deal worth ₹862 crore was executed in the opening minutes of the session.
According to available data, around 10.66 crore shares of ABFRL changed hands in this deal, accounting for about 8.75% of its total outstanding equity.
Sale
Flipkart was the seller in ABFRL block deal
The block deal involved shares being traded at an average price of ₹80 per stock, which is lower than Tuesday's closing price.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that e-commerce giant Flipkart was the seller in this transaction.
The stake was owned by Flipkart Investments Private Ltd, with Goldman Sachs acting as the investment bank for the proposed clean-out trade.
List
ABFRL's diverse brand portfolio
ABFRL remains a key player in India's retail sector.
The company owns a range of popular brands across categories, including mass-market brands like Pantaloons and premium ethnic wear under TCNS Clothing.
Designer brands like Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani are also part of its portfolio, besides international luxury formats like The Collective and Galeries Lafayette.
Stock trends
Stock has lost over 19% in last 1 year
ABFRL's stock has been volatile lately. After a modest gain in March and April 2025, it fell by 10.6% in May. Over the last year, the stock has lost over 19%.
The current price movement puts it near its 52-week low, far from its peak of ₹121.74 in September 2024.
Despite these challenges, ABFRL is targeting a revenue CAGR of 20% between FY25-30 and wants to achieve a positive EBITDA margin of 7% by FY30.