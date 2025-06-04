What's the story

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd's (ABFRL) shares witnessed a sharp decline today, falling by as much as 10% in early trade.

The fall came after a block deal worth ₹862 crore was executed in the opening minutes of the session.

According to available data, around 10.66 crore shares of ABFRL changed hands in this deal, accounting for about 8.75% of its total outstanding equity.