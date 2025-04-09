Notably, this is the second time Ather has slashed its valuation ahead of its impending public offer.

Initially, the company had targeted a valuation between ₹17,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore.

After receiving regulatory approval to go public in December last year, Ather intended to list at the beginning of 2025.

However, this was deferred to the first week of April, and CNBC-TV18 now claims it might be shifted to May. Ather has no plans of withdrawing the IPO.