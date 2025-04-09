Mahindra to make helicopter bodies for Airbus in India
What's the story
Mahindra Aerostructures, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, has bagged a contract from Airbus Helicopters.
The deal entails the manufacturing of the fuselage (main body to which other components are attached) of the H130 helicopter.
Under the contract, Mahindra will manufacture the fuselage at its factories in India.
The agreement is likely to strengthen India's 'Make in India' initiative while improving Mahindra's position in the global aerospace industry.
Production
First unit to be delivered by 2027
The first completed unit shall be delivered to a European facility of Airbus Helicopters by March 2027.
To meet the deadline, fuselage production will begin immediately.
This agreement marks a major expansion of Mahindra's role in the aerospace industry, expanding its capabilities to larger aerostructures such as the H130 fuselage.
Strategy
Airbus's confidence in Indian supply chain
Remi Maillard, the President and Managing Director of Airbus in India and South Asia, shared details of their strategy for the country.
He said they are establishing a full-fledged aerospace ecosystem across assembly, engineering, manufacturing, innovation, digital fronts as well as training.
Maillard stressed the H130 fuselage manufacturing contract is a testimony of Airbus's faith in India's growing industrial excellence.
Statement
India's potential as a global aviation hub
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu highlighted the demand in the sector, and stressed the need to improve India's manufacturing ecosystem to start making aircraft locally.
He said he believes the country is destined to become a global aviation hub.
This echoes Airbus's strategy of seeing India as both an important market and critical supply base, further cementing India's place in the global aerospace industry.