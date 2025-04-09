What's the story

Mahindra Aerostructures, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, has bagged a contract from Airbus Helicopters.

The deal entails the manufacturing of the fuselage (main body to which other components are attached) of the H130 helicopter.

Under the contract, Mahindra will manufacture the fuselage at its factories in India.

The agreement is likely to strengthen India's 'Make in India' initiative while improving Mahindra's position in the global aerospace industry.