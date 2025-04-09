What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given the National Payments Corporation of India(NPCI) the power to revise transaction limits for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments from people to merchants.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision during the Monetary Policy Committee meeting today.

The move aims to add flexibility to the digital payments ecosystem and is part of a larger effort by the central bank to modernize payment infrastructure.