What's the story

Several prominent Chinese technology companies are reportedly adjusting their work schedules, encouraging or mandating reduced working hours for their staff.

The move marks a stark departure from the "996" culture, which entails working from 9am to 9pm, six days a week.

Leading appliance manufacturer Midea is now mandating clock-off times and after-hours meeting restrictions for their employees.

Haier has introduced a five-day work week, while drone-maker DJI's new policy mandates offices to close by 9pm.