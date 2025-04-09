End of '996' culture?—Chinese companies tell staff to work less
What's the story
Several prominent Chinese technology companies are reportedly adjusting their work schedules, encouraging or mandating reduced working hours for their staff.
The move marks a stark departure from the "996" culture, which entails working from 9am to 9pm, six days a week.
Leading appliance manufacturer Midea is now mandating clock-off times and after-hours meeting restrictions for their employees.
Haier has introduced a five-day work week, while drone-maker DJI's new policy mandates offices to close by 9pm.
Legal action
Beijing law firm fined for illegal extended working hours
In a landmark legal move, a Beijing law firm was fined in March for illegally extending staff working hours.
The rare penalty received widespread praise on social media and marks a slow shift in corporate practices in China.
However, analysts say that these changes may be driven more by changes to European Union labor laws than by rising social pressure within China itself.
Policy push
China's government urges adherence to 44-hour work week
Despite the "996" practice being declared unlawful by China's top court in 2021, many tech and finance workers continue to work long hours.
The rise of a new term, "007," meaning being on call all day every day, underscores the problem.
However, the Chinese government is now pushing companies to strictly follow a 44-hour weekly work limit.
A State Council action plan unveiled in March said workers' rights to rest and vacation should be guaranteed.
Corporate changes
Midea's new rules ban 'performative overtime'
Midea formalized its new rules banning "performative overtime" in January this year.
According to Zhao Lei, vice president of the company's home air conditioning division, employee feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
He said that the company wants to focus on generating innovation and creating value within the eight-hour workday, rather than after.
However, not all employees are convinced about these changes being sustainable in the long run.