Viceroy fires fresh salvo at Vedanta: What did it say?

Viceroy's allegations center around Vedanta Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd. The firm claimed that this unit was part of a scheme to allow Vedanta Ltd to remit brand fees to its parent company, Vedanta Resources. This alleged scheme was devised in April 2024 when the Mumbai-listed firm faced a severe liquidity crisis.

Rebuttal

Vedanta rejects Viceroy's claims

In response to the allegations, a Vedanta spokesperson said the group "strongly rejects the baseless allegations made in the report regarding Vedanta Semiconductors Pvt Ltd (VSPL)." The spokesperson added that all business activities of VSPL have been transparently disclosed and are in line with statutory norms. This comes as part of Vedanta's continued defense against Viceroy Research's persistent attacks on its operations.