Adani Group's cement business has become larger in India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Adani Cementation with Ambuja Cements. The move is aimed at consolidating the Adani Group 's cement business and reaping synergistic benefits. The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT passed an order on July 18, sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation between these two companies.

Statement NCLT directs Ambuja to comply with applicable regulations The intergroup merger is based on share swapping and Adani Enterprises will receive around 8.7 million shares of Ambuja Cements as part of the deal. The tribunal has also directed Ambuja Cements to comply with all applicable regulations issued by market regulator SEBI and stock exchanges BSE as well as NSE.

Strategic benefits Adani Group India's 2nd-largest cement manufacturer The Adani Group, India's second-largest cement manufacturer with a capacity of over 100 million tons per annum (MTPA), has said that this merger will enhance value addition for both companies. It will also help Ambuja Cement absorb Adani Cementation's business more efficiently and economically. The merger is expected to improve resource utilization, lower overheads, and reduce compliance requirements for the combined entity.