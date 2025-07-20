Page Loader
Home / News / Business News / Adani Group's cement business has become larger in India
Summarize
Adani Group's cement business has become larger in India
Adani Group is India's second-largest cement manufacturer

Adani Group's cement business has become larger in India

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 20, 2025
07:27 pm
What's the story

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Adani Cementation with Ambuja Cements. The move is aimed at consolidating the Adani Group's cement business and reaping synergistic benefits. The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT passed an order on July 18, sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation between these two companies.

Statement

NCLT directs Ambuja to comply with applicable regulations

The intergroup merger is based on share swapping and Adani Enterprises will receive around 8.7 million shares of Ambuja Cements as part of the deal. The tribunal has also directed Ambuja Cements to comply with all applicable regulations issued by market regulator SEBI and stock exchanges BSE as well as NSE.

Strategic benefits

Adani Group India's 2nd-largest cement manufacturer

The Adani Group, India's second-largest cement manufacturer with a capacity of over 100 million tons per annum (MTPA), has said that this merger will enhance value addition for both companies. It will also help Ambuja Cement absorb Adani Cementation's business more efficiently and economically. The merger is expected to improve resource utilization, lower overheads, and reduce compliance requirements for the combined entity.

Operational efficiency

Amalgamation will enable quick start of construction at various sites

The amalgamation will also enable the transferee firm (Ambuja Cements) to quickly start construction at various sites of the transferor company (Adani Cementation) and its wholly-owned subsidiary. Adani Cementation has lease rights for limestone mines with resources of some 275 million tons at Lakhpat, Gujarat, and plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Raigad, Maharashtra.