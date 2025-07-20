The deal is currently being legally scrubbed

India, UK likely to sign trade deal on July 24

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:26 pm Jul 20, 202507:26 pm

What's the story

India and the UK are likely to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on July 24, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK. The deal is currently being legally scrubbed and will need approval from India's Union Cabinet and the British Parliament before coming into effect. The agreement shall be finalized during PM Modi's official visit from July 23-24, at the invitation of UK PM Keir Starmer.