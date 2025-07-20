You can now fly from Hindon Airport via IndiGo

IndiGo has launched new flight routes from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, following Air India Express as the second airline to do so. The new routes will connect Hindon Airport with nine major Indian cities: Bengaluru, Goa, Patna, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Indore. The move is a major step toward improving regional connectivity and boosting civil aviation in Tier II and III cities of India.

Scheme impact Routes inaugurated by Ram Mohan Naidu The launch of these new routes from Hindon Airport is a major achievement of the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, which aims to make air travel affordable and widespread. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the new IndiGo flight routes and emphasized that this is a victory for Hindon, Ghaziabad, western Uttar Pradesh, and the whole country.

Aviation expansion Growth of India's civil aviation sector Kinjarapu also highlighted the growth of India's civil aviation sector, noting that the number of airlines, airports, terminal capacity, as well as flyers have doubled in the last decade. He said that from 2024 to 2034, civil aviation in Tier II and III cities will grow significantly. The minister also said Hindon Airport's development was taken up under UDAN at ₹50 crore with Indian Air Force's collaboration.