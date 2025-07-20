Amazon now requires employees to prove AI skills for promotions

Amazon has made it mandatory for employees in certain divisions to demonstrate their proficiency in artificial intelligence (AI) when applying for promotions. The requirement was first revealed by Business Insider, following an internal email from Jamie Siminoff, the founder of smart home security brand Ring. The email stated that employees must provide information on how they have used AI at work as part of their promotion applications.

Project demonstration Need to show specific projects they've worked on Along with citing their use of AI, employees are also required to attach or cite specific AI projects they have worked on. These should come with measurable outcomes. Managers are also expected to report how they used AI tools at work to boost productivity at scale. This move is seen as a way for Amazon to assess its employees' capabilities in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

Selective implementation Only applicable to RBKS employees A spokesperson for Ring clarified that the new requirement is only applicable to Amazon's RBKS employees (Ring, Blink, Key, and Services) and not the entire company. This selective implementation suggests that Amazon is testing this new promotion criterion in certain divisions.

Strategic direction Siminoff's plans for AI-driven innovative thinking Siminoff, who rejoined Amazon in April after a two-year break, is focused on driving "innovative thinking" and improving speed and efficiency at work. He has hinted at plans to leverage AI and innovation in his new role. "The AI transformation happening right now is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," he said, adding that they're just scratching the surface of what they can do with AI.