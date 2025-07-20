Reliance Industries posts record quarterly profit: Should you buy shares?
What's the story
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India's most valuable company, has reported its highest-ever quarterly profit for the April-June period. The firm's consolidated net profit attributable to owners stood at ₹26,994 crore or ₹19.95 per share in Q1 FY26. This is a whopping 78% jump over the same period last year when it was ₹15,138 crore. The stellar performance has put Reliance Industries in the spotlight, as investors consider whether to buy its shares after this impressive financial result.
Financial highlights
Q1 FY26 performance beats market expectations
RIL's Q1 FY26 performance has surpassed market expectations with a 39% quarter-on-quarter increase over the ₹19,407 crore profit in the previous three months. The company also witnessed a 5.26% rise in revenue from operations to ₹2.48 lakh crore during this period. This growth can be attributed to strong performances across its consumer businesses and investment sales, particularly in retail and telecom sectors.
Business performance
Jio, retail businesses report strong performance
Jio Platforms, RIL's digital services business, posted a 25% rise in net profit to ₹7,110 crore in Q1. Its consumer base grew to 498.1 million at the end of June from 488.2 million at the end of March. Meanwhile, Reliance's retail business also contributed significantly with profits climbing by 28.3% to ₹3,271 crore, as store count increased from March-end's 19,340 stores to 19,592 outlets across India.
Market response
RIL shares have gained 14% in 6 months
RIL shares have gained nearly 14% in the last six months and over 20% year-to-date (YTD). Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth Research & Advisory, expects a gap-up opening for RIL shares tomorrow after this stellar Q1 FY26 result. He recommends buying Reliance stocks.