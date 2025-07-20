RIL's Q1 FY26 performance has surpassed market expectations

Reliance Industries posts record quarterly profit: Should you buy shares?

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:59 pm Jul 20, 202505:59 pm

What's the story

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India's most valuable company, has reported its highest-ever quarterly profit for the April-June period. The firm's consolidated net profit attributable to owners stood at ₹26,994 crore or ₹19.95 per share in Q1 FY26. This is a whopping 78% jump over the same period last year when it was ₹15,138 crore. The stellar performance has put Reliance Industries in the spotlight, as investors consider whether to buy its shares after this impressive financial result.