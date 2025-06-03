What's the story

Ola Electric's shares plummeted by 7% today, following a major block deal worth ₹731 crore.

The transaction involved the transfer of around 14.22 crore shares or 3.23% of the company's total equity at an average price of ₹51.4 per stock, lower than Monday's closing price of ₹53.68 apiece.

Hyundai is tipped to be the seller in this transaction, having held a 2.47% stake in Ola Electric as per March quarter data.