Who will be next Vice President? NDA starts looking

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar 's sudden resignation on Monday has triggered a race for his successor. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has a majority in the electoral college of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, was caught off guard by Dhankhar's decision to resign. The party is now likely to consider possible candidates in the coming days.

Candidate speculation Who will be next VP? The BJP has a wide range of leaders to choose from for the Vice President position, including governors—as Dhankhar himself was—seasoned organizational leaders, and Union ministers. A senior BJP leader hinted that the party would likely opt for a "solid choice and non-controversial" candidate, suggesting that a senior party member might be chosen. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is also in contention as he has been in office since 2020 and enjoys the government's trust.

Tenure overview Dhankhar resigns citing health reasons Dhankhar, who was the NDA's candidate for Vice President in 2022, resigned on Monday, citing health reasons. He sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, saying he was stepping down with immediate effect. "To prioritize health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India," Dhankhar wrote in his letter.