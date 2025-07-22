Who will be next Vice President? NDA starts looking
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation on Monday has triggered a race for his successor. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has a majority in the electoral college of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, was caught off guard by Dhankhar's decision to resign. The party is now likely to consider possible candidates in the coming days.
The BJP has a wide range of leaders to choose from for the Vice President position, including governors—as Dhankhar himself was—seasoned organizational leaders, and Union ministers. A senior BJP leader hinted that the party would likely opt for a "solid choice and non-controversial" candidate, suggesting that a senior party member might be chosen. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is also in contention as he has been in office since 2020 and enjoys the government's trust.
Dhankhar resigns citing health reasons
Dhankhar, who was the NDA's candidate for Vice President in 2022, resigned on Monday, citing health reasons. He sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, saying he was stepping down with immediate effect. "To prioritize health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India," Dhankhar wrote in his letter.
Dhankhar's tenure was marked by clashes with opposition
Dhankhar's resignation comes on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon session. His tenure was marked by frequent clashes with opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha. Nevertheless, his outspoken views on controversial issues also often managed to irk the government. The NDA is now left to decide who will fill this key constitutional position.