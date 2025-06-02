What's the story

India's benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, have opened on a weak note today. The fall comes amid global uncertainties and a major sell-off in IT and metal stocks.

At around 9:30am, the Sensex was down by 722.98 points or 0.89% at 80,728.03, while Nifty had lost 195.15 points or 0.79% and stood at 24,555.55.

The broader market followed suit with similar declines across sectors.