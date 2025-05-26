ChatGPT can now analyze your cloud data from these services
What's the story
OpenAI has announced the integration of Dropbox and Box into its ChatGPT Deep Research tool, according to an update on X.
The feature lets users link their respective accounts with Deep Research, allowing the AI agent to use data from these sources for research.
Previously dependent only on internet-sourced information, Deep Research now provides additional options for data input through PDFs or access to cloud storage.
Functionality
Deep Research: A tool for automated research
Deep Research is an AI-powered agent that automates the process of research.
All you have to do is provide a brief prompt with all the necessary details, and the tool will scour the internet to create a comprehensive research paper.
You can also monitor the functionality of Deep Research through a sidebar that shows its internet-crawling and website summarization activities in real-time.
Integration
New sources added to Deep Research
With the latest update, Dropbox and Box have been introduced as new sources under the "sources" section in Deep Research.
Once a user chooses either service, Deep Research will utilize the designated location within Dropbox or Box to pull up documents for research.
This integration builds on the previous additions of Microsoft's GitHub and OneDrive into ChatGPT's ecosystem.
Deep research for your Box data: https://t.co/6YxPOEEgpg— Greg Brockman (@gdb)
May 25, 2025
Expansion
Future plans for custom app integration
BleepingComputer reports that OpenAI is planning to enable the connection of custom apps or services (MCP) with ChatGPT in the near future.
The feature could significantly transform how AI operates within organizations that use multiple internal tools or services.
However, the timeline for the full-scale rollout of MCP support to ChatGPT remains unspecified at this time.