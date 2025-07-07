OpenAI working on 'Study together' mode for ChatGPT
What's the story
OpenAI has begun testing a new feature called "Study together" within ChatGPT. This mode appears to be designed for collaborative study sessions where students can either invite peers or interact with ChatGPT as a virtual study partner. First observed in May, the innovative feature has resurfaced in recent testing, indicating it may be released soon.
Feature potential
ChatGPT could become your study buddy
The "Study together" mode could let students invite their friends to study with them on ChatGPT or have the AI act as a study partner. This unique approach could change how students prepare for exams, making learning more interactive and collaborative. However, since the feature isn't working yet, we still don't know how it will actually work in practice.
Upcoming updates
OpenAI also working on Slack connector for ChatGPT
Along with "Study together," OpenAI is also working on new connectors for GPT Search and Deep Research. One of these upcoming connectors is Slack, which will let ChatGPT Deep Research scan your Slack messages and use them as context in research. These updates show OpenAI's commitment to improving its AI chatbot's capabilities and user experience.