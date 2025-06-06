What's the story

Piyush Chawla, the former Indian leg-spinner and Indian Premier League veteran, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old took to social media platform Instagram to share the news.

"After more than two decades on the field, the time has come to bid adieu to the beautiful game," Chawla wrote on his Instagram post.

"The Indian Premier League has been a truly special chapter in my career, and I have cherished every moment playing in it," he wrote.

"Today is a deeply emotional day for me as I officially announce my retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket."