Piyush Chawla retires from professional cricket: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Piyush Chawla, the former Indian leg-spinner and Indian Premier League veteran, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
The 36-year-old took to social media platform Instagram to share the news.
"After more than two decades on the field, the time has come to bid adieu to the beautiful game," Chawla wrote on his Instagram post.
"The Indian Premier League has been a truly special chapter in my career, and I have cherished every moment playing in it," he wrote.
"Today is a deeply emotional day for me as I officially announce my retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket."
International career
Chawla's numbers in international cricket
Chawla made his international debut in 2006 and was part of India's victorious squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.
Chawla played 3 Test matches, taking 7 wickets at 38.57.
In 25 ODIs, he took 32 scalps at 34.90. He claimed two four-wickets hauls with the best performance of 4/23.
Lastly, Chawla featured in 7 T20Is, taking 4 scalps at 37.75.
IPL achievements
192 wickets in the IPL
Chawla is one of the 4 bowlers in IPL to claim 190-plus wickets. He has finished with 192 wickets at 26.60. He managed 2 four-wicket hauls. He is one of the 2 spinners with 190-plus IPL scalps alongside Sunil Narine (192).
He also contributed with the bat, hitting the winning runs against Punjab Kings in the final of IPL 2014 for Kolkata Knight Riders.
During his time in the IPL, he played for Punjab Kings, KKR, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Numbers
Decoding Chawla's all-round stats in FC and List A cricket
In 137 First-Class matches, Chawla ended up with 446 scalps at 32.82. He took 22 four-fers and 23 five-wicket hauls.
Notably, he also showed his mettle with the bat, scoring 5,486 runs at 30.99 with the help of 6 tons and 36 fifties.
In List A cricket, Chawla took 254 wickets at 26.94. He took 8 four-fers and three five-wicket hauls.
He also scored 1,950 runs at 20.74 with the help of 9 fifties.
Information
What about his T20 stats?
Chawla played 297 T20s, taking 319 wickets at an impressive 24.45. He claimed four four-wicket hauls. He also scored 1,565 runs with the bat across 162 innings at 14.76.