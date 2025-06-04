'Ee sala cup namdu': Rajat Patidar as RCB make history
What's the story
Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned the champions of IPL 2025.
RCB beat Punjab Kings in a high-octane final in Ahmedabad to claim their maiden IPL title. They successfully defended 190.
It was an emotional moment for Virat Kohli, who finally laid his hands on the coveted trophy.
An elated Patidar concluded his winning statement with RCB's famous phrase, "Ee sala cup namdu."
Statement
'Special win for RCB and Kohli'
Patidar, in the post-match presentation, said, "It's really special for me and special for Virat Kohli and all the fans who have supported for years."
"After the Qualifier 1, at that time we thought we could do this. I think 190 was a good score on this track. The way bowlers executed their plans was tremendous to watch," he added.
Information
Patidar honors management, support staff
Patidar went on to thank his supporters, saying, "Everyone who has supported - the management, support staff - the way they've supported the players was beautiful. I just want to say one line for the fans - 'Ee sala cup namdu'."
Shreyas Iyer
Here's what Shreyas Iyer said
PBKS's Shreyas Iyer, the losing captain, said, "Dejected to be honest but the way our boys came up to the occasion. It wasn't immaculate but lot of credit goes to the management, the support staff and each and every person who has participated and contributed."
"The job is still half done, we have to be here and win the trophy next year," he added.
Kohli
Going to sleep like a baby: Virat Kohli
Besides, Kohli's endearing words following the match also made headlines. It took him 18 long seasons to lay hands on the coveted IPL trophy.
"Tonight I'll sleep like a baby. I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. There's an end-date to us. Want to give everything I have before that. Thankful to God for giving it," he said.