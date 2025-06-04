What's the story

Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned the champions of IPL 2025.

RCB beat Punjab Kings in a high-octane final in Ahmedabad to claim their maiden IPL title. They successfully defended 190.

It was an emotional moment for Virat Kohli, who finally laid his hands on the coveted trophy.

An elated Patidar concluded his winning statement with RCB's famous phrase, "Ee sala cup namdu."