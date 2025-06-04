What's the story

Krunal Pandya made history by becoming the first player to win the Player of the Match (PoTM) award in two different Indian Premier League (IPL) finals.

His latest achievement came during the IPL 2025 final, where he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings.

The match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

