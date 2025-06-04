What's the story

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has stormed into the semi-finals of the 2025 French Open after a stunning victory over American Tommy Paul.

The Spaniard won the match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday.

This is Alcaraz's third consecutive semi-final appearance at Roland Garros.

He will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the semis. Earlier, Musetti beat Frances Tiafoe in the quarters in 4 sets.