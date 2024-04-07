Next Article

IPL 2024, LSG register maiden win over GT: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:49 pm Apr 07, 2024

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants have thrashed Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in Match 21 to record their third successive win in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Super Giants bowled exceedingly well and defended a paltry-looking 163-run total. The likes of Yash Thakur, Krunal Pandya, and Marcus Stoinis starred for them. Notably, this is LSG's maiden win over GT. Here are the key stats.

LSG post a decent total

Umesh Yadav struck twice with the new ball as LSG were 18/2 when Stoinis (58) joined KL Rahul (33) in the middle. The duo rescued LSG with a 73-run stand though the scoring rate was on the lower side. Nicholas Pooran (32*) and Ayush Badoni (20) provided the late impetus as LSG scored 37 runs in their last three overs and finished at 163/5.

GT falter in their chase

GT were off to a perfect start as openers Sai Sudharsan (31) and Shubman Gill (19) added 54 runs. However, they then suffered a shocking collapse and lost four wickets inside seven runs. Vijay Shankar (17) could not last long either as the team was restricted to 130/10. Thakur claimed a brilliant fifer. Rahul Tewatia's 30 reduced the margin of LSG's win.

A fine hand from Stoinis

Stoinis batted well and ended up scoring 58 off 43 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes). This was his eighth IPL fifty and a fourth one for LSG. With this knock, Stoinis has raced to 1,582 runs IPL runs at a strike rate of 140.62. He now owns 668 runs for LSG. Stoinis was dismissed in single digits in his previous three outings against GT.

Rahul completes 1,000 runs for LSG

Rahul, who scored 33 off 31 balls, became the first batter to complete 1,000 runs for LSG. He has now raced to 1,016 runs at 42.33 (100s: 2, 50s: 7). Playing his 122nd IPL match, he has raced to 4,289 runs at 46.11. Against GT, he has completed 109 runs at 27.25. The tally includes a fifty.

Do you know?

Rahul has raced to 400 IPL runs at a strike rate of 117.64 since the start of 2023. As per Cricbuzz, his strike rate is the lowest among batters who have faced at least 150 deliveries in this period. Pooran, who scored an unbeaten 22-ball 32*, has a strike rate of 169.52 this season. His previous scores read 64*(41), 42(21), and 40*(21).

Key numbers for GT bowlers

While pacers Umesh (2/22) and Darshan Nalkande (2/21) claimed two wickets apiece, spinners Rashid Khan (1/28) and Noor Ahmad (0/22) dented LSG with economical spells. As per ESPNcricinfo, Umesh's tally of 56 powerplay scalps is the third-best for any bowler in IPL. He went past Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma (55 each). Nalkande raced to six wickets across as many IPL games (ER: 10.57).

Career-best IPL figures for Krunal

Krunal dried up the run flow in the middle overs besides taking three crucial wickets. He finished with 3/11 (four overs) to record his best figures in IPL. While he has raced to 73 IPL wickets at an economy of 7.28, 22 of his scalps have come in GT colors (ER: 7.00). He also owns 1,562 IPL runs at a strike rate of 134.19.

Maiden fifer for Thakur

Thakur was sensational throughout his spell as the uncapped fast bowler returned with 5/30 in 3.5 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Thakur became the second LSG bowler after Mark Wood to claim a fifer. Thakur also became the first bowler to claim two four-plus wicket-hauls in LSG colors. Overall, he has raced to 19 wickets across 12 IPL games (ER: 9.37).

Seventh uncapped player to get this feat

Meanwhile, Thakur has become the seventh uncapped bowler to claim a fifer in the IPL. Akash Madhwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Chakravarthy, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh are the others with this feat. Meanwhile, Thakur now boasts 74 wickets across 49 T20 games at 16.10. This was his maiden fifer as the tally includes four four-wicket hauls.

GT break the deadlock

As mentioned, this was LSG's maiden victory over the Titans. Both franchises entered the IPL in 2022 and have left a positive impact on the tournament and its fans. Prior to this game, they crossed swords on four previous occasions as the Titans prevailed every single time. The Super Giants have now finally broken the deadlock.